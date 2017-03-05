Q. How can I manually update definition files for Windows Defender?
A. Normally the definition files for Windows Defender will be updated as part of Microsoft Update, WSUS or another tool. You can also force definition update using PowerShell using (you can force a different source, for example -UpdateSource MicrosoftUpdateServer to use Microsoft Update or you can specify another location such as a file share using FileShares or Microsoft Malware Protection Center using MMPC):
Update-MpSignature
It is also possible to download the definition file directly and then execute the downloaded mpam-fe.exe file:
- Windows 8.1/Server 2012 and above 32-bit at http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=121721&arch=x86
- Windows 8.1/Server 2012 and above 64-bit at http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=121721&arch=x64