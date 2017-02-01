Windows IT Pro

So many of the serious security flaws we see in software today are as a result of simple human error. Training people makes a fundamental difference when it comes to protecting our online systems....More
This will mean a significant shift for system admins because these updates will be released in one large update package instead of a collection of individual updates.
That in turn means that if one patch included in the cumulative update causes an issue on a system then the entire package will have to be uninstalled while waiting on a fix instead of just an individual update.
System admins have been talking about this on social media over the last few days and expressing their concerns about this shift so we would like to hear from you on this as well.
Do you agree or disagree with the changes being made by Microsoft and their servicing plans for supported versions of Windows? What are the pros and cons in your eyes to the new procedure?
Vote Agree or Disagree and then let us know in the comments what influenced your decision.