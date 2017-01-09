Windows IT Pro

Jan 9, 2017
IdeaXchange

Red Hat Improves Hybrid Cloud Management With CloudForms 4.2

Last week's release of Red Hat CloudForms 4.2 promises to make life easier on DevOps running complex Hybrid Clouds....More
Jan 9, 2017
Article

Atlassian to Buy Trello Project Management App Maker for $425 Million

Atlassian Corp., maker of work collaboration software Jira and HipChat, agreed to acquire Trello, which offers a popular project management app, for $425 million.  The purchase price consists of $360 million in cash and the rest in restricted stock and options, said Atlassian President Jay Simons in an interview. The deal may increase earnings, excluding some costs, in Atlassian's fiscal 2018 year. It's expected to close this quarter, subject to regulatory approval and certain closing conditions, Atlassian said.  ...More
Jan 6, 2017
Article

Trump Sees FBI Admission on Hacked Servers Bolstering His Doubts

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gets his long-awaited briefing from the intelligence community Friday, a day after his criticism of their work was rebuffed on Capitol Hill and fresh questions were raised about the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian hacking during the campaign....More
Jan 6, 2017
Article

Modify a script to accept parameters

Modify a PowerShell script to accept parameters....More
Jan 5, 2017
Commentary

Security Sense: There Are Many "Unknown Unknowns" in Security

The information security world is full of serious incidents that have already occurred but as yet, we have no idea of. These "unknown unknowns" are rampant and we'll see many of them again in 2017....More
Jan 5, 2017
Article

Microsoft: Cmd isn't going anywhere!

Rumors of Cmd’s death have been greatly exaggerated, Microsoft's Rich Turner has announced, and any news the contrary misunderstand recent shifts in where the aged prompt is heading....More
Jan 5, 2017
Article

Should I create a new team interface or vNIC?

Understand the difference between a team interface and a vNIC when using NIC teaming and the virtual switch....More
Jan 4, 2017
Article

Beating Back the Creeping Tyranny of Big Data

By Mark Buchanan The data scientists writing the algorithms that drive giants like Alphabet Inc. (Google) and Facebook Inc. are today’s technology wizards, and companies and governments increasingly use their creations — often in secret and with little oversight — to do everything from hiring and firing employees to identifying likely suspects for police monitoring. But there’s a dark side — and computer scientists warn that we’ll need a lot more transparency if the big-data revolution is really to work for all of us....More
Jan 4, 2017
IdeaXchange

$25,000 Prize Offered in FTC IoT Security Challenge

The Federal Trade Commission seeks the public's help in solving the issue of keeping Internet facing devices secure....More
Jan 4, 2017
IdeaXchange

MongoDB Data Being Held For Ransom

Those deploying MongoDB on AWS appear to be most vulnerable to an attack that is wiping data and then demanding a bitcoin ransom....More
Jan 3, 2017
IdeaXchange

Better Business Decisions via an Application “Suite” You Already Own

In doing “more with less”, far too many organizations own a potential “suite” (of integrated apps and data) that they don’t really know they have.  In other words, these organizations are well-positioned to actualize a bundle of apps and related data in a whole new way, absent acquirement of entirely new suites....More
Jan 3, 2017
Article

HPE builds experimental 1,052-component optical processor — the biggest yet

Light and silicon, together at last? A team at Hewlett Packard Labs, part of HPE, has loaded a chip with 1,052 optical components — the most ever in which the photonic components all work together. Funded by a DARPA grant, the specialized chip could help pave the way to make optical processors more practical, particularly for certain types of specialized computations that traditional computing methods struggle with, such as "traveling salesman" type problems that must quickly parse a number of potential, interconnected options....More
Jan 2, 2017
IdeaXchange

Open Source Enterprise Trends for 2017

Here's a brief look at what the New Year holds in store, not only for Linux and open source, but for enterprise IT as a whole....More
Jan 1, 2017
Article

Do all Azure VMs in a bandwidth category have the same bandwidth?

Understand the network bandwidth for Azure VMs....More
Jan 1, 2017
Article

Can you create shielded containers?

Q. Can I create shielded Hyper-V Containers? A. Currently it is not possible to create a shielded Hyper-V container however it is possible to create a shielded container host and then inside that shielded VM create Windows and Hyper-V containers that would benefit from the shielding of the container host....More
