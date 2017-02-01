Windows IT Pro

Feb 1, 2017
Commentary

Security Sense: Your People are the Best Security Investment You’ll Ever Make

So many of the serious security flaws we see in software today are as a result of simple human error. Training people makes a fundamental difference when it comes to protecting our online systems....More
Jan 31, 2017
IdeaXchange

Three Upcoming Open Source Conferences

Attending open source conferences like the three coming up this spring can be an effective way to both expand your skills and make contacts with people from outside your organization....More
Jan 31, 2017
Article

Microsoft Shares Momentum Numbers Behind Their Microsoft Teams Service

This week Microsoft shared some details about how companies are beginning to adopt their new Microsoft Teams service which is part of Office 365....More
Jan 29, 2017
Article

Does an Azure co-administrator have rights over Azure AD

Understand how co-administrator rights of a subscription impact rights on Azure AD instances....More
Jan 29, 2017
Article

Can you mix Storage Spaces Direct and shared storage in a cluster?

Learn about what storage can be mixed in a 2016 cluster...More
Jan 29, 2017
Article

Check for a switch with PowerShell script

Uses switches with your PowerShell scripts...More
Jan 28, 2017
Article

If I am a Office 365 Global Admin am I Azure AD Global Admin?

Learn about roles between Azure AD and Office 365...More
Jan 28, 2017
Article

Change Azure resource tag values

Easily check tag values of Azure resources uses PowerShell...More
Jan 28, 2017
Article

Requirements for Azure AD Connect Health usage

Understand what you need to use Azure AD Connect...More
Jan 27, 2017
Article

Learn more about Office 365 Groups and Connectors

This three part series from Microsoft MVP Toni Pohl tells you everything you need to know about working with Groups and Connectors in Office 365....More
Jan 26, 2017
Article

Microsoft Introduces Intune for Education; New Devices to Challenge Chromebooks in Classrooms

Microsoft's latest update to their Intune cloud based management tool will now allow educational institutions easily manage shared computers....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article

Understand why passwords cannot be changed in Azure AD sometimes

Understand requirements to change passwords in Azure AD especially when replicating from on-premises AD....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article

Check if a user or group exists in AD using PowerShell

Easily check if user or group exists with PowerShell...More
Jan 25, 2017
Article

January 2016 Office 365 News Summary

Microsoft recently shared all of the enhancements and new features that have arrived to start of the new year....More
