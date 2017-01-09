Windows IT Pro

Atlassian Corp., maker of work collaboration software Jira and HipChat, agreed to acquire Trello, which offers a popular project management app, for $425 million.
The purchase price consists of $360 million in cash and the rest in restricted stock and options, said Atlassian President Jay Simons in an interview. The deal may increase earnings, excluding some costs, in Atlassian's fiscal 2018 year. It's expected to close this quarter, subject to regulatory approval and certain closing conditions, Atlassian said. ...More