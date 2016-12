Q. Is there a list of all the Cumulative Updates for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016?

A. Yes. Microsoft maintains a page where they list all the Cumulative Updates for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. This should be updated on the second Tuesday of each month (patch Tuesday) with the latest patch. Can be found at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/12387/windows-10-update-history.