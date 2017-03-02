Q. I have errors relating to Windows Update. How can I reset Windows Update?
A. If you have errors with Windows Update the steps below will often clear up problems:
Net stop wuauserv
Net stop cryptSvc
Net stop bits
Net stop msiserver
Ren C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old
Ren C:\Windows\System32\catroot2 Catroot2.old
Net start wuauserv
Net start cryptSvc
Net start bits
Net start msiserver
shutdown /r /t 0
If you still have problems try updating the Windows Update servicing stack by applying updates KB3199209, KB3194798 and KB3197356.