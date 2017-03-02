Q. I have errors relating to Windows Update. How can I reset Windows Update?

A. If you have errors with Windows Update the steps below will often clear up problems:

Net stop wuauserv

Net stop cryptSvc

Net stop bits

Net stop msiserver

Ren C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old

Ren C:\Windows\System32\catroot2 Catroot2.old

Net start wuauserv

Net start cryptSvc

Net start bits

Net start msiserver

shutdown /r /t 0

If you still have problems try updating the Windows Update servicing stack by applying updates KB3199209, KB3194798 and KB3197356.