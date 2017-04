Q. I'm running out of boot partition space trying to apply an update using DISM, what can I do?

A. DISM can be used to apply updates to offline and online systems. When applying updates it is initially expanded to the boot volume before files are placed in their final locations meaning additional disk space is used. If you don't have enough space space you can tell DISM to use an alternate location for its scratch area, this is done by utilizing the /scratchdir switch with the dism command.