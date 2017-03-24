Q. How can I configure a remote PowerShell session configuration to only allow a set of cmdlets or modules?

A. To restrict a custom session configuration to a list of cmdlets create a custom session configuration file specifying the list of allowed modules and cmdlets, for example:

New-PSSessionConfigurationFile –ModulesToImport CustomMod –VisibleCmdLets ('*CustomMod*') –LanguageMode ‘NoLanguage’ –SessionType ‘RestrictedRemoteServer’ –Path ‘c:\CustomModonly.pssc’

This would then be used when creating a new session configuration, for example:

Register-PSSessionConfiguration -Name "DCMs" -SecurityDescriptorSddl $psscSd.GetSddlForm("All") -Path C:\CustomModonly.pssc

Now when connecting when you look at commands only the cmdlets specified will be available along with a few core cmdlets such as Exit-PSSession, Get-Help etc. If you needed to remove the session configuration use Unregister-PSSessionConfiguration.