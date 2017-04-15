Q. I'm trying to import a module from a remote PowerShell session that is a restricted endpoint but it does not work.

A. This seems to be a limitation of restricted endpoints. Normally I could perform:

Import-Module -Name ActiveDirectory -PSSession $adsess

However if the session if to a restricted endpoint the command will fail. The only workaround seems to be to import the session and then utilize the modules via the session, for example:

sess = New-PSSession -ComputerName <target> -ConfigurationName RestrictEnd -Credential $cred -Authentication Credssp

$imsess = Import-PSSession -Session $sess -AllowClobber

Get-command -module $imsess



Remove-PSSession $sess