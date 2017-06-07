Q. How can I create a shortcut for Edge and Internet Explorer in InPrivate mode?

A. Both Internet Explorer and Edge have a context menu option to open an instance in InPrivate mode which is useful if you need a browser instance where you need to use separate credentials but its also possible to create a shortcut.

For Internet Explorer

"C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe" -private

For Microsoft Edge you have to take a different approach since its a UWP application. The solution I have found is to set the start page as InPrivate using about:InPrivate as the start page.