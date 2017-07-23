Q. When is metric used with routing in Windows?

A. For routes a metric is assigned that used to be based on link speed but is based on a more complex algorithm with recent versions of Windows. The metric value is only used in times where two routes exist that are equally specific, for example two routes that both use 24 bits for the subnet (normally the route that is most specific will win no matter what the metric value). In this scenario where two routes exist with the same level of applicability then whichever route has the lowest metric wins.