Q. How can I download an image from Docker to a container host without Internet connectivity?

A. Normally images can be pulled directly from repositories such as Docker Hub however if a machine does not have Internet connectivity and the repository is not on-premises than it will not be possible to download images. An alternate approach is to download the images from a machine that has internet connectivity, save the image to a file, copy to the container host then import.

To save a downloaded image (assuming pulled already using docker pull) to file use:

docker save -o <output location>.docker <image name>:<tag, e.g. latest or specific version>

Then once copied to the target container host (could use Copy-Item to a session via -ToSession) to import use

docker load -i <imagename>.docker

Then check it is shown (docker images).