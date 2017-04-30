Q. How is Defender managed on a Nano Server instance?
A. To manage Defender on Nano Server use the Defender PowerShell module.
May 9: Architecting SharePoint 2016 with Liam Cleary
May 10: Improve Threat Detection with Office 365 Event Monitoring
May 11: Enterprise Application Deployment Challenges
May 16: What You Need to Know About Security and Windows 10
May 17: Cloud Information Management: Transforming How Business Protects Data
May 17: Succeeding with Windows 10: Migration and Beyond
May 23: Nano Server - The Future of Windows Server with Thomas Maurer
May 23: M&A in the Office 365 Cloud – How to Plan Cross-Tenant Integration and Migration
May 24: Take Advantage of Cloud Backup to Kick-Start Your Disaster Recovery
May 24: Ransomware: (Practical) Data Loss Prevention and Rapid Recovery
