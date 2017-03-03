Q. How do I configure a preferred site for a cluster group?
A. To set a preferred site for a group use:
(Get-ClusterGroup <group>).PreferredSite="<site>"
To set to automatic use
(Get-ClusterGroup <group>).AutoAssignNodeSite=1
