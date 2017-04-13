Earlier this year Microsoft originally planned to end support, also known as Servicing in this Windows as a Service (WaaS) era, for Windows 10 Version 1507 on 26 March 2017.

Then, about a month later, the Redmond company decided to push back that end of servicing date for the original release of Windows 10 for what looked like about 60 days.

No reason was given at that time for the delay but it was believed since this was the first release of Windows 10 that would be ending its servicing support under WaaS the company may have wanted more time to get customers educated about the change. In addition, the Creators Update was expected to be released in April and that would add another feature update to the Current Branch options and still give enterprise and business customers three versions of Windows 10 to choose from for their users.

This week Microsoft has once again published guidance about the end of servicing for Windows 10 Version 1507 and has now picked the May 2017 Patch Tuesday, 09 May, as the last day that version of Windows will receive security and quality updates.

The two references are:

-- Windows 10 v1507 End of Servicing for CB and CBB

-- Windows 10 version 1507 will no longer receive security updates

This change will apply to the following versions of Windows 10:

-- Windows 10 Home

-- Windows 10 Pro

-- Windows 10 Education

-- Windows 10 Enterprise

However, Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2015 LTSB will both continue to receive security updates.

Microsoft also adds that if you choose to continue using Windows 10 Version 1507 that the operating system itself will still work but there is risk involved:

"If you continue to use version 1507, your computer will still work, but since you won’t continue to receive new security updates or other quality updates, it could become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses. Microsoft offers complimentary support to ensure your device has the latest updates installed and requires that your device be up to date before assisting with other technical support issues."

You can see all of the Windows 10 release information/history with version numbers, OS builds, availability dates, latest revision dates, and Current Branch and Current Branch for Business designations at the Windows IT Center portal.

Learn more about the world of Windows as a Service so you can be prepared for how Windows 10 is supported and serviced at the Windows IT Center.

----------

