Q. Why does LTSB have certain features missing?

A. The Long Term Servicing Branch (LTSB) is designed to be a stable, rock solid build that will be deployed to a machine for the lifetime of that piece of equipment and will not receive new features. This is aimed at very specific machines running mission critical workloads like a piece of medical equipment, an ATM or part of a manufacturing process. Task based workers etc should all be using Current Branch for Business (CBB).

LTSBs will be released every few years and is the same code as the CBB at that time however there are some features missing and these missing features are removed because they are self-updating which would not be desired on LTSB which by definition should not have any functionality change once deployed. This includes the removal: