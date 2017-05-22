Q. What is Semi-Annual Channel for Windows 10?

A. Windows 10 has used the branch terminology with the following:

Current Branch - The first availability of the new release aimed at home users and piloting in organizations

Current Branch for Business - The same build as Current Branch but released 4 months later and includes the latest Cumulative Update and aimed at broad adoption by organizations (as in the previous 4 months it was tested by home users and at companies via the Current Branch)

Long Term Servicing Branch - Standard 5+5 year support version that only has a new version every 2-3 years

Microsoft are moving to a "Semi-Annual Channel" terminology to reflect a more regular release cadence aimed at March and September of each year. The new names are: