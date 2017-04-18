Over the last couple of weeks we have seen the release of the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is the third major update for Windows 10, and we have seen the other tools from Microsoft for IT Pros that are built to work with the new version of Windows 10.

There are many reports and survey's indicating that the Creators Update, since it arrives 20 months after the initial release of Windows 10, will be the adopted by many organizations as they make their migration to Windows 10.

That means having an opportunity to learn more about the update and the benefits it brings to Windows 10 is an important step in your own companies consideration, planning, and preparation for a move.

While you can read content like the article from the Windows IT Center about what is new in this update, there is a lot to be said for sitting down and hearing directly from a couple of the experts in the matter.

Well Michael Niehaus and Nathan Spencer are those experts from Microsoft who understand Windows 10, the Creators Update, and the Windows as a Service (WaaS) process.

Although I have never had the opportunity to hear Nathan speak directly on this matter last year at Microsoft Ignite in Atlanta I sat in on a couple of Michael's sessions on WaaS sessions and the clarity he brings to the subject and supporting Windows 10 as an IT Pro is top notch.

Well, both of these gentleman will be presenting a webinar on 27 April to share their hands on knowledge of the Creators Update and the benefits it delivers for IT Pros.

Some of the key areas they plan to cover include:

-- New actions and insights in Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) that enable you to investigate and respond to network attacks, including sensors in memory, enriched intelligence, and new remediation actions.

-- Best-in-class modern IT features that streamline management and deployment, including new Windows Analytics insights, in-place UEFI conversion, a new mobile application management feature, and continued improvements to Windows as a service.

The webinar will be held beginning at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Pacific) and just requires a short registration to get you signed up.

