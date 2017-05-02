Q. What is Dynamic Lock?
A. Dynamic Lock is a new feature in Windows 10 Creators Update (1703) which automatically locks your machine if you are away from the device. It works by utilizing a bluetooth connection to your phone (can be iPhone, android, Windows etc). If it detects you have left the machine it will lock it automatically. This is based on:
- No user input for 30 seconds (no keyboard/mouse)
- Will check if the bluetooth device is present (that was present during login)
- If the bluetooth device is not present or the signal is weak which signifies the device is far away (with the user) the screen will be locked
This is a nice feature for environments where its important devices are locked when the user is away from the device.