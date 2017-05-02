Q. What is Dynamic Lock?

A. Dynamic Lock is a new feature in Windows 10 Creators Update (1703) which automatically locks your machine if you are away from the device. It works by utilizing a bluetooth connection to your phone (can be iPhone, android, Windows etc). If it detects you have left the machine it will lock it automatically. This is based on:

No user input for 30 seconds (no keyboard/mouse)

Will check if the bluetooth device is present (that was present during login)

If the bluetooth device is not present or the signal is weak which signifies the device is far away (with the user) the screen will be locked

This is a nice feature for environments where its important devices are locked when the user is away from the device.