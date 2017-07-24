This weekend, on the 29th of July, the Windows using world will mark the second anniversary of Windows 10's general availability to the public.

Since then Microsoft tells us that there are more than 500 million monthly active users on the operating system plus they are now in the final weeks of testing what will be the fourth major feature update which is called the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Not bad for a two year period against some very popular versions of the flagship OS like Windows 7, Vista, and XP.

With that two year date approaching, a recent survey conducted by Spiceworks, a company which provides various tools and services for IT Pros, shows that Windows 10 has gained momentum on its predecessors as more companies migrate to Microsoft's latest operating system.

According to Spiceworks, the Windows 10 penetration rate increased by six percentage points between March and June 2017 while the use of older versions of Windows decreased. Windows XP went down by 10 percent but it remains at 42% overall and that is not great for an OS that is not supported any longer by Microsoft. That supported ended more than three years ago in April 2014.

The most popular version of Windows is still Windows 7 and is being used in 84% of companies around the world but it did see a drop of three percent over this same survey period.

Here is a chart based summary showing the OS spread as of the end of June with this survey:

Image via Spiceworks

However, penetration and share are two very different metrics in Spicework's survey and this measurement shows the gap between Windows 7 and Windows 10 is much larger:

Image via Spiceworks

A couple of key takeaways from these numbers is that Windows 10 is heading in the right direction with its penetration rate across businesses going up by 6% and its share increasing by 4%. At the same time unsupported systems like Windows XP and Vista continue a downward trend alongside of Windows 7 which is declining at a much slower rate but is declining.

Check out the entire Spiceworks survey to see more about the industries, company sizes, and regions that are adopting Windows 10 and at what pace that is happening.

