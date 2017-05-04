Q. How do I enable Dynamic Lock?

A. To enable Dynamic Lock you need bluetooth on your device and a bluetooth phone that is paired with the computer. Once you have this you enable Dynamic Lock as follows:

Open Settings Select Accounts Select Sign-in options In the Dynamic lock check the "Allow Windows to detect when you're away and automatically lock the device"



To test just stop typing or moving mouse for 30 seconds and turn off bluetooth on your phone (just to test which emulates the phone being out of range of the machine) and the machine will lock.