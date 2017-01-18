Q. Does Automatic Virtual Machine Activation work for Windows 10?
A. Automatic Virtual Machine Activation (AVMA) was a new feature in Windows Server 2012 R2 that enabled a guest OS running Windows Server 2012 R2 (essentials, standard or datacenter) to automatically activate if it was running on Windows Server 2012 R2 (and above) Datacenter that was activated. This is possible as the datacenter SKU provides an unlimited number of guest OS instances running Windows Server as part of the license but NOT the client OS, i.e. Windows 8.1 or Windows 10. Client OS instances must be separately licensed. For this reason AVMA does not work for any Windows client OS including Windows 10. For Windows 10 activation other activation methods such as KMS or Active Directory-Based Activation should be used.