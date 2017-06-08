Q. I have a new Windows 10 machine but it has a lot of bloatware on it, how can I easily remove the bloatware?

Dept - Windows 10

A. Some companies add a lot of additional applications to their standard installation which is often referred as bloatware. There are a number of options for Windows 10.

If you are running the Creators Update or above open the Windows Defender Security Center, navigate to Device performance & health and launch Fresh start. Fresh start will keep the user data but remove all applications that are not a core part of Windows 10.

If you are running a pre-Creators build there is a separate tool available at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10startfresh which does a similar set of actions.

Remember this is removing all the applications on the machine including any you manually installed.