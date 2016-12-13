Q. Is BranchCache available in the Pro SKU of Windows Client?
A. BranchCache is a feature of the Enterprise SKU of Windows Client however part of BITS is also available in Pro and Education editions for HTTP and BITS traffic (but not other workloads such as SMB). This enables it to be used for scenarios such as patch and application deployment within an organization even when Enterprise is not used to reduce bandwidth by allowing peer machines to share data that has been downloaded and help speed up application and patch deployment.