Q. I'm trying to delete a Service Template in SCVMM but it won't let me as it says its referenced by another object.

A. If an object is referenced by another object in SCVMM then it cannot be deleted. You need to find which object is referencing, remove those objects then delete the target of the deletion. If you are trying to delete a service template then the easiest way to determine what is using the template is as follows: