Earlier this month Microsoft informed customers who are still using the companies Office Live Meeting service that they need to migrate off that product before the end of 2017.

Microsoft's Greg Baribault took to the Skype for Business blog to lay out the details of this mandatory move from Office Live Meeting to Skype for Business.

In the blog post he laid out the benefits that Skype for Business has over Live Meeting:

Increased scale, with up to 10,000 attendees in a Skype Meeting Broadcast

Support for participating in meetings from iOS, Android, and other mobile devices

Better quality, with HD video and video based screen sharing

In addition, this chart was used to show a complete functional comparison between the two services:

Via Microsoft

Microsoft is recommending that meeting organizers begin scheduling their future calls in Office 365 and Skype for Business now however, there is no need to reschedule calls that are already on the calendar through 31 December 2017 as they will work before the shutdown. Guides for learning about the Live Meeting to Skype for Business transition are available from Microsoft.

For any IT Pros that are involved in migrating users from Live Meeting to Skype for Business, Microsoft also has some resource for you including a Live Meeting to Skype for Business resource site and their FastTrack Center.

As of today there are just 320 days to execute your move to Skype for Business from Office Live Meeting.

