Welcome to the second episode of the IT Pro Today PODCAST hosted by Richard Hay and Michael Morisy.

Michael is out this week but I am joined by Loryan Strant, a Microsoft Office 365 MVP, and we talk about migrating to Office 365 and the best way to approach that process. He also shares some good methods and not so good ways to prepare and execute that move.

Since Michael is away this week, Loryan sticks around and joins me for the round table segment of the show and we talk about Microsoft patching unsupported operating systems and even more products from the Redmond company embracing the rapid release concept the company has already announced for Windows 10 and Office 365.

Thanks for tuning in and be sure to share our show with your friends and colleagues.

----------

Date Produced: 16 June 2017

Length: 45:41

Format: MP3, 128KBPS

Size: 43.0 MB - Download IT Pro Today Episode 2

----------

Show Links: