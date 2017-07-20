Welcome to Episode 4 of the IT Pro Today PODCAST.

In this episode I am very pleased to have Microsoft MVP Per Larsen join me to talk about enterprise and business device management, Microsoft's recently announced tool called Windows AutoPilot, and how device management has changed and can benefit companies.

Just a reminder that we have changed our show format slightly and now alternate between an interview based show and one with a round table discussion.

Thanks for tuning in and be sure to share our show with your friends and colleagues.

Date Produced: 19 July 2017

Length: 30:53

Format: MP3, 128KBPS

Size: 28.2 MB - Download IT Pro Today Episode 4

Show Links:

