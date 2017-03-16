This week Microsoft stripped the preview tag off their new collaboration service Microsoft Teams and have made it available to commercial customers globally through their Office 365 subscriptions.

As described by Lisa Schmeiser over on the SuperSite: Windows, it is a chat workspace for grown ups. It delivers tools and integration that will allow team members to focus on the project instead of the tools that are used to get the work done.

There are two ways to check out what is offered by Microsoft Teams. If you are a current Office 365 commercial subscriber this service has been turned on by default and just needs an Office 365 admin to get things setup and rolling for any team in your organization. You could consider this a testing phase to see how it gets rolled out and used, compile some lessons learned, and then share that throughout the company as it rolls out to other teams.

The second way to see what is being offered with Microsoft Teams is to attend one of Microsoft's upcoming online test drive sessions.

Currently there are slots available on 29 March and 05 April with others likely to be added down the road.

These 90 minute sessions begin with a discussion about the challenges your company faces and then a facilitator will help you connect remotely into a remote desktop to test these tools.

Here is the outline of the session:

Explore how Microsoft Teams helps you collaborate with your co-workers in different locations and time zones.

Discover how you can keep your information more secure without inhibiting your workflow.

Learn how to visualize and analyze complex data, quickly zeroing in on the insights you need.

See how multiple team members can access, edit and review documents simultaneously.

Gain skills that will save you time and simplify your workflow immediately.

Reserve your slot quickly though as only 12 seats are open in each of the sessions available on the schedule.

