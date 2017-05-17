Following last week's busy series of announcements at Build 2017 in Seattle, Microsoft's Office Team put on a two-hour virtual summit to begin this week so they could update SharePoint users and even provide some additional information on new features that were announced last week.

According to Jeff Tepper, Microsoft's Corporate VP for OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office, SharePoint plays a very important part of Office 365 and has resulted in a big move to the cloud for the service.

Here are some key stats he shared on the virtual summit stage:

-- More than 250,000 organizations and over 85 percent of Fortune 500 companies now have SharePoint as part of Office 365.

-- In the last year, usage of SharePoint has grown 90 percent, content stored has grown 300 percent and more than 10 million new SharePoint sites have been created.

-- More than 60 percent of SharePoint seats are now online, reflecting the value customers see with SharePoint in Office 365.

While increasing levels of content is a great measure of growth, it is the fact that more than 60% of SharePoint use is now in the cloud instead of on-premises is huge. This shows a definite move towards the cloud in an area that was always heavily on-premises.

Trust in the cloud, in this case Microsoft's cloud, is becoming significant with these numbers.

Last week when Microsoft unveiled the new OneDrive Files On-Demand, the replacement for the former Placeholders feature, we had a brief introduction to it on the keynote demo stage.

In conjunction with the SharePoint Virtual Summit, a new video was posted providing a more detailed demo of OneDrive features including the Files On-Demand feature. You can read my background about these changes over on the SuperSite: Windows.

Additional updates were released for Yammer (blog post and video) plus you can read a summary of the entire summit directly from the SharePoint team.

