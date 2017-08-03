You can delete a single file or entire folder in OneDrive for business. Once the items are deleted, they are moved to Recycle Bin of OneDrive Website or local computer (depending which location you deleted the file). Therefore, you can later permanently delete or restore those items.

This is the subject of discussion of this article and I’ll show you how you can delete and then restore the files or folders from OneDrive for Business Office 365.

Deleting Files or Folders from OneDrive Website

Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser. Log in with your Office 365 work or school account. Go to admin center.

4. In Office 365 admin center, expand Admin centers and then click OneDrive.

4. Choose all the files or folders you would like to delete

5. Click the delete icon located on the top bar of page

7. During confirmation, click Delete

Deleting Files or Folders from OneDrive Desktop App

Select OneDrive folder on your computer's local drive Select the files or folders you would like to delete and then hit the Enter key from your keyboard

Restoring Deleted Files or Folders from OneDrive Website

In OneDrive admin center, click ‘Recycle Bin’ on the left pane. Choose all the files or folders you would like to restore. Click Restore icon located on top bar.

If you would like to permanently delete the checked files or folders, click Delete icon instead.

Restoring Deleted Files or Folders from Local Computer

When you have deleted the items from OneDrive folder on your local computer, they are moved to Recycle Bin.

Open Recycle Bin on your computer (by double-clicking the icon).

2. Right-click the item you would like to restore and then click Restore.

Deleted files or folders will be restored and moved to OneDrive folder.