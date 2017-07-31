You can create a new file (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/OneNote etc) either from Office 365 admin center or OneDrive admin center. In this article, we will look into both methods.
Method 1
- Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser.
- Log in with your Office 365 work or school account.
- Go to admin center.
4. In Office 365 admin center, expand Admin centers and then click OneDrive.
5. Click ‘+ New button’ located at the top bar
6. You are done. Feel free to start writing.
Method 2
- Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser.
- Log in with your Office 365 work or school account.
- Click on your desired icon (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/OneNote)
4. Create a New blank document/New blank workbook/New blank presentation
5. You are done. Feel free to start writing.