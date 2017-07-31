You can create a new file (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/OneNote etc) either from Office 365 admin center or OneDrive admin center. In this article, we will look into both methods.

Method 1

Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser. Log in with your Office 365 work or school account. Go to admin center.

4. In Office 365 admin center, expand Admin centers and then click OneDrive.

5. Click ‘+ New button’ located at the top bar

6. You are done. Feel free to start writing.

Method 2

Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser. Log in with your Office 365 work or school account. Click on your desired icon (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/OneNote)

4. Create a New blank document/New blank workbook/New blank presentation

5. You are done. Feel free to start writing.