You can control the features available to your users by configuring an Outlook Web App Policies in Office 365. In this article, we will see how we can can do that.
Step-By-Step
Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser.
- Log in with Office 365 global admin account.
- In Exchange admin center dashboard, click Outlook Web App Policies located under permissions.
- In Exchange admin center dashboard, click Outlook Web App Policies located under permissions.
4. Click plus sign located under Outlook Web App Policies.
5. Type the policy name.
6. Select all the features you would like available for this Outlook Web App mailbox policy by checking the corresponding boxes.
7. When you are done click Save.