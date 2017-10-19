You can allow users to sync files with their OneDrive for Business only on computers joined with specific domains. This article has been written to serve this purpose.

Step-By-Step

Open https://admin.onedrive.com/?v=SyncSettings in your favorite browser. Click Sync located in the left pane of OneDrive admin center. Check ‘Allow syncing only on PCs joined to specific domains’ checkbox. Click ‘Edit domains’. Add GUID of each domain you want to allow on a new line. Click Save when you are done.

You are done. When a user tries to sync their files from PCs joined with those domains not added in the allowed list, they may get an error similar to the following screenshot.