This article is dedicated to managing users account in Office 365. I’ll show you to add, delete, edit, or reset user's password.

How to Add User(s)

Open portal.office.com in your web browser Sign In with work or school account Go to admin centre

4. Click ‘Add a user’ located in Users tab in home page



5. Alternatively, expand Users. Click ‘Active users’ and then again click ‘+ Add a user’ button

6. Fill out first name, last name, display name, username (the user will use to sign in to Office 365. Username contains alphabet, numbers, periods and hyphens), and contact information

7. Choose ‘Auto-generate password’ so the password will be automatically generated and sent to email address you provide or set your desired password by choosing ‘Let me create the password’. Check ‘Make this user change their password when they first sign in’ so the user have to change the password when sign in to Office 365

8. Assign appropriate role

9. Assign appropriate license

10. Click Add

11. Check ‘Send password in email’ and provide an email address where you would like to send the password, otherwise leave the option unchecked. Click ‘Send email and close’



Users will get an email notification with their Office 365 user ID and password from Microsoft Online Services Team.

How to Delete User(s)

4. Click ‘Delete a user’ located in Users tab in home page

5. Check all the users you would like to delete and then click Select

6. Click Delete

7. Click Close

Alternatively, when you are in admin centre expand Users and then click Active users. Check the user you would like to delete. A new window pop up. click ‘Delete user’ and then click ‘Delete’. Click Close

How to Edit User(s)

4. Click ‘Edit a user’ located in Users tab in admin centre

5. Choose the desired user you would like to edit by clicking on it

6. Click the edit button next to category of each information

7. Change the information and then click Save

Alternatively, when you are in admin centre expand Users and then click Active users. Check the user you would like to edit their information. A new window pop up. Click the Edit button next to each category of information. Change the desired information and click Save.

How to Reset Users Password

4. Click ‘Reset a password’ located in Users tab in admin centre

5. Check all those users you would like to change their password and click Select

6. Choose ‘Auto-generate password’ so the password will be automatically generated and sent to email address you provide or set your desired password by choosing ‘Let me create the password’. Check ‘Make this user change their password when they first sign in’ so the user have to change the password when sign in to Office 365

7. Click Reset

8. Check ‘Send password in email’ and provide an email address where you would like to send the password, otherwise leave the option unchecked. Click ‘Send email and close’

Alternatively, when you are in admin centre expand Users and then click Active users. Check the user you would like to change their password. A new window will pop up. Click Reset password.