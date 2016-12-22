Q. I'm using Office 365 but whenever I connect to portal.office.com or try and sync with OneDrive for Business the wrong credential is being used. What can I do?

A. I recently saw a problem when connecting to https://portal.office.com that the wrong credential was being used including with OneDrive for Business even after selecting sign-out and forget the identity. The solution was the following:

Open up Control Panel Open the Credential Manager control panel applet Select Windows Credentials Look for a credential that is being used with the name you are trying to stop using and select Remove

This should resolve the issue.