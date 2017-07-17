In this article, I will illustrate the steps to create and add signatures to your all outgoing and forwarded email messages.

Step-By-Step

Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favourite web browser. Office 365 Login with yourwork or school account. Click on the setting icon located on the top right corner. Search ‘email signature’ and when found click it.

5. Type the signature in a text box.

6. Check both boxes and click OK.

Now when you create a new email message or forward an existing message, the signatures will be automatically appended.