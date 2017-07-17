In this article, I will illustrate the steps to create and add signatures to your all outgoing and forwarded email messages.

Step-By-Step

  1. Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favourite web browser.
  2. Login with your Office 365 work or school account.
  3. Click on the setting icon located on the top right corner.
  4. Search ‘email signature’ and when found click it.

5. Type the signature in a text box.
6. Check both boxes and click OK.

Now when you create a new email message or forward an existing message, the signatures will be automatically appended.

 