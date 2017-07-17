In this article, I will illustrate the steps to create and add signatures to your all outgoing and forwarded email messages.
Step-By-Step
- Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favourite web browser.
- Login with your Office 365 work or school account.
- Click on the setting icon located on the top right corner.
- Search ‘email signature’ and when found click it.
5. Type the signature in a text box.
6. Check both boxes and click OK.
Now when you create a new email message or forward an existing message, the signatures will be automatically appended.