HP introduced several enhancements to its HP Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering this week in Chicago where it is hosting its HP Reinvent global partner conference.

Among the new features include fleet analytics for IT to address potential device health and security risks proactively, and new plans and term options to provide more flexibility for customers.

HP DaaS is a managed service that combines hardware, support, and IT services in a one-price-per-device monthly payment. As device management drains IT resources, HP says its DaaS offering can help IT teams shift resources to more strategic-level initiatives.

To meet changing workload requirements, HP DaaS now offers a fleet flexibility feature where customers can flex their plans from 5 to 15 percent.

The updates to HP DaaS come as VMware announced that its Workspace ONE is now available on HP DaaS platform to make it easier for IT pros to manage endpoints.

“HP DaaS is the only solution for customers and partners that manages multi-OS and multi-device environments, offers the deepest insights with our proprietary analytics platform and proactive fleet management capabilities, and provides the right lifecycle services tailored to individual needs,” said Bill Avey, vice president and general manager, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc. “HP DaaS is able to free up valuable IT time by managing the lifecycle of devices in a way that’s never been done before.”

Devices available through HP DaaS include PC desktops, notebooks, tablets, workstations, point-of-sale systems, and more.