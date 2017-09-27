In one of my earlier post, I showed you to create multiple users simultaneously in Office 365 with GUI.

However in this post, we will focus on creating users in bulk in Office 365 with PowerShell.

Step-By-Step

1. Open Notepad or any other editor and add the user detail as shown in the following screenshot,

Image 1

Where AccountSkuid is the license you want to assign newly created users.

2. Save the file with .csv extension.

3. Open PowerShell and execute the following command.

                              Import-Csv -Path "<Complete file path like C:\My Documents\NewAccounts.csv>" | foreach {New-MsolUser -DisplayName $_.DisplayName -FirstName $_.FirstName -LastName $_.LastName -UserPrincipalName $_.UserPrincipalName -LicenseAssignment $_.AccountSkuId}

 