In one of my earlier post, I showed you to create multiple users simultaneously in Office 365 with GUI.

However in this post, we will focus on creating users in bulk in Office 365 with PowerShell.

Step-By-Step

1. Open Notepad or any other editor and add the user detail as shown in the following screenshot,

Where AccountSkuid is the license you want to assign newly created users.

2. Save the file with .csv extension.

3. Open PowerShell and execute the following command.