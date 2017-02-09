I had some time last week during my visit to the Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas to sit down and talk with a friend who works in the Flight Operations Directorate at JSC. We discussed his path to working at NASA and some of the tech that is used onboard the International Space Station.

I first met Andy Rechenberg around the time of STS-133 which was Space Shuttle Discovery’s last flight into space. He was attending a NASA Social, which was called NASA Tweetup’s in those early days of NASA’s social outreach program, and I helped Andy get some extra viewing tickets for the final launch of the Space Shuttle program in July of 2011. As you might recall, tickets to those final launches were in high demand and Kennedy Space Center used a lottery style system to fairly distribute them to viewers.

Andy shared that he has been a fan of the space program since he was eight years old and has been coding since he was ten years old.

Prior to joining NASA as a Flight Controller in 2015, he worked in the enterprise environment with which many of you are familiar. He has a Bachelor's of Science in Computer Science as well as Microsoft MCSE, Cisco CCNA, and Red Hat RHCE certifications. He said that his enterprise experience has really been a plus on the job at NASA because he has been able to introduce new technologies such as scripting with PowerShell to help manage some of the daily tasks that are necessary for the station to operate efficiently.

Andy Rechenberg

Photo courtesy of Astronaut Peggy Whitson's Tumblr Blog

As we discussed the IT hardware onboard ISS, I learned that there are some laptops which are Linux based devices and the laptops used by the crew for viewing their daily schedules, executing procedures, and performing most other science-related work are Windows 7-based Lenovo ThinkPads. Those devices will soon be upgraded to HP ZBook laptops (https://youtu.be/o33RaP_DTLM) that will be running Windows 10.

As with any computer system, backups are critical to protect data and all the systems onboard Station are backed up daily. The flight control team has the capability to restore those backups to bare metal, a new hard-drive, and also use a feature like Windows 10’s Reset this PC option. A Networked Attached Storage (NAS) device was recently added to ISS to store and backup files as necessary as well.

Although the primary focus of ISS is the science the astronauts conduct onboard the orbiting laboratory, they do get a little bit of downtime and can communicate with family and friends on Earth. To provide these type of capabilities the astronauts have an additional laptop in their crew quarters that is separate from the laptop they use for day-to-day operations. Instead of those devices making a public connection to the Internet directly from Station, they use Remote Desktop to access a Windows based virtual machine (VM) hosted by a server on the ground. Once they remote into that VM they can then use services such as video calling, social media, and email. As you might imagine, security is paramount for the systems onboard Station so this configuration makes for a more secure means of providing these services to the crew.

Another area that Andy shared with me about his work in the Flight Operations Directorate is that he has helped to test procedures for the use of Microsoft’s HoloLens onboard ISS. He has had the opportunity to not only test the procedures but he has donned HoloLens himself to test them out in the ISS module mockups in the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility (SVMF) at Johnson Space Center.

Like many of you and myself who have had the opportunity to try out Hololens, Andy said he was very impressed with the device and its capabilities. One day it is hoped that this augmented reality device will supplement and enhance electronic procedures and allow engineers and controllers on the ground to see what the astronauts are seeing and vice versa. That will mean more efficiency on both ends and ultimately more time for science which is what the International Space Station is all about anyway.

----------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!