It is hard to believe that IT/Dev Connections 2017 is just less than two months away as of today.

This year, instead of being held in Las Vegas, the deep dive conference will be held in San Francisco from 23-26 October at the Hilton Union Square.

As we get closer to the conference you will hear more about some of the sessions that are coming plus insight from track chairs and other presenters about what to expect during this community driven and expert led week of learning.

Here are just a few of the latest updates from the ITDC 2017 website:

ITDC 2017: Kent Agerlund & Johan Arwidmark Pitch Their All-day Windows 10 Workshop

Windows 10 and “Modern Management” are topics that will be on the very fore of necessity and expectation for the next few years. Getting a good handle on how Microsoft’s strategy is evolving in this area is important and its equally and critically important to get onboard during the early stages. Otherwise, there will be a lot of catching up to do later.

Gear Up for ITDC 2017 with a Taste from ITDC 2016

If you’re an IT/Dev Connections noob and on the cusp of clicking that registration, but just need a bit more sway we have an amazing opportunity for you.

We’ve now unveiled a few packaged courses in our education platform from our 2016 conference. These are all still very relevant, but will give you a good taste of the types and levels of content to expect at IT/Dev Connections. And, even if you’re already attending, these sessions represent some excellent learning experiences for anyone. Snag a couple for yourself or pass along the offering to a colleague you know would benefit from them.

ITDC 2017: Track Chair Ami Casto on the Conference, Sessions, and Women in Tech

Ami is the chairperson for the entire Enterprise Management, Mobility, & Security (EMMS) track this year at IT/Dev Connections 2017. Ami has cultivated a wonderful track full of amazing, deep-dive content.

For more general information about ITDC 2017 please visit the conference website.

