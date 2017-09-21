This weekend more than 26,000 IT Pros, developers, and other individuals from the tech industry will be traveling to Orlando, Florida for Microsoft's annual Ignite conference.

You may not be able to attend because you could not get approved or maybe other things such as hurricanes have held up your travel however, Microsoft always does a good job of bringing quite a bit of the experience to your computer via live streaming, social media, and other content channels.

The conference starts on Monday and the first big event will be the Vision Keynote led by Satya Nadella. It is scheduled to happen starting at 9:00 AM Eastern time (6:00 AM Pacific) and is a guarantee for being live streamed.

Nadella is expected to talk about several subjects and provide insight high level overviews of Microsoft visions of how tech is impacting the company and their products and services.

This keynote will be live streamed at ignite.microsoft.com with a live pre/post show on Channel 9.

Following Nadella's keynote, three different tech keynotes will kickoff at the same time.

Those keynotes are:

Create a modern workplace with Microsoft 365

(Kirk Koenigsbauer, Brad Anderson, and Catherine Boeger)

The workplace is transforming - from changing employee expectations, to more diverse and globally distributed teams, to an increasingly complex threat landscape. Today’s IT professionals are at the center of this transformation – embedded in the business, leading the conversation, architecting solutions. For IT, that means being a catalyst for this change, evolving how you think about the tools you deliver for your organization. Microsoft 365 integrates the best across Windows 10, Office 365, and EMS into a complete, intelligent, and secure solution to empower employees. Learn how you can take advantage of the latest tools to simplify management and deliver up-to-date security, while enabling a modern workplace for your users.

Empower IT and developer productivity with Microsoft Azure

(Scott Guthrie)

We are living in an age of transformation where cloud technology is at the core of how the world will do business. From applications and infrastructure, to data and artificial intelligence, Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, discusses and demonstrates the latest advancements from Azure including building and running hybrid cloud deployments. Additionally, you will see the latest advances around SQL Server 2017 and Windows Server.

Power transformative change with Microsoft business applications and platform

(James Phillips)

Digital transformation is top of mind for businesses. Your business applications and application platform are critical to powering your company’s transformation. Join James Phillips, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Business Applications Group, to learn about Microsoft’s vision and strategy for business applications. See how modern applications are powered by data and intelligence, how they make the most of your Office 365 investments and how the Microsoft application platform enables you to extend and create new business applications to adapt for the future

Since all three of these occur at the same time, 10:45 AM to 12:15 PM (Eastern) on Monday after Satya's main keynote only one of them will likely be live streamed. I do expect them all to be available on demand sometime during the week.

It is the above keynotes that also tend to contain all the big news announcements for the week.

In fact, many of the main sessions throughout the week are recorded and then loaded up on Microsoft's Channel 9 for on-demand viewing so keep an eye over there for those as they are posted. You will also see live interviews and discussions with key executives and engineers each day during Ignite at the onsite Channel 9 studios.

Note: They also usually provide the keynote live streams embedded into the Microsoft Ignite webpage.

The other keynote I expect to be live streamed is on Tuesday afternoon and it features Microsoft President Brad Smith with Michelle Obama for the Envision Keynote. It begins at 2:30 PM (Eastern) and is scheduled to run until 4:00 PM (Eastern).

So as you can see there are lots of opportunities to see the big keynotes and to catch much of the content that will be offered during the week in Orlando.

Of course, you can also keep your eye here as I will be in Orlando at Ignite all week long bringing you a unique perspective to the event without you having to deal with all 26,000 of the attendees!

Enjoy!

