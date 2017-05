Q. How can I view the key protectors for a shielded VM?

A. To check the key protectors and certificates used for a shielded VM use the following PowerShell:

$kp = Get-VMKeyProtector -VMName ShieldedVM

$hgskp = ConvertTo-HgsKeyProtector $kp

$hgskp.Owner | fl SigningCertificate, EncryptionCertificate

If you have additional guardians these could be viewed by looking at $hgskp.Guardians.