Later this week on Thursday, the 29th of June, Microsoft will host a webinar targeted at companies whom are considering a hybrid move to the cloud where they maintain some on-premises capabilities plus implement a selection of cloud based services.

A hybrid solution can be a great interim step for some organizations who do not want to fully abandon their in-premises investments yet understand the future is very much in the cloud. It is a way to get your feet wet without diving in head first.

In order to help customers, Microsoft will present this online session to share three different ways that companies can make a hybrid move to the cloud.

This session will happen on 29 June at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and will be hosted by Jeff Woolsey Microsoft's Principal Program Manager for Windows Server.

Note: You can translate that time to your own local time zone here.

In this session, which I expect they will make available on demand afterwards, Woolsey will cover three key areas:

-- Deciding what should move to cloud and what should stay on-premises

-- Migration methods you can use to streamline your move to hybrid cloud

-- Options for moving VM’s to cloud, or modernizing existing applications with containers

He will also cover the decision points you will encounter, provide live demos, and have a live Q & A sessions after his presentation.

You can register for free to attend the webinar.

