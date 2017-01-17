**Five people who download this whitepaper will receive a $20 Amazon gift card!**

The data warehouse has long been at the core of most businesses’ decision, support, and reporting systems. However, data warehousing technology is at a critical inflection point as emerging technologies and user expectations are driving different requirements than they have in the past.

This whitepaper will show how the HPE ConvergedSystem 300 for Microsoft Analytics Platform can lay the foundation for a modern data warehouse that can be extended to the hybrid cloud.

Download to learn about:

The Microsoft Analytics Platform System (APS) Platform and its components.

Hardware and Software configuration of HPE Converged System 300 for Microsoft Analytics Platform.

Scalability and availability of the HPE Converged System 300.

Leveraging the hybrid cloud with the HPE Converged System 300.

