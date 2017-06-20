Lenovo's ThinkStation P320 Tiny is Part of Lenovo's New PCs As A Service (PCaaS) Program

Lenovo's ThinkStation P320 Tiny is Part of Lenovo's New PCs As A Service (PCaaS) ProgramJun 20, 2017
Desks aren't what they used to be -- few sit at a broad expanse of polished wood, swing their arms around to confirm they've got plenty of space, and get to work. A lot of office workers are dealing with smaller cubicles or slices of an open-floor seating arrangement, but their computing demands did not shrink with their personal work space.
Enter the Lenovo ThinkStation P320 Tiny. In addition to a small-scale physical footprint, the machine also models Lenovo's PC As A Service business; the company says they're "simplifying the financing, deployment, management and disposal process of computing assets by packaging it into a single, configurable solution with a fixed monthly cost."
Take a tour of what this workstation offers.
----------
The Lenovo Transform Keynote is being livestreamed at http://www.lenovopartnernetwork.com/datacenter beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on 20 June 2017.