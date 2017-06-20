Lenovo's ThinkStation P320 Tiny is Part of Lenovo's New PCs As A Service (PCaaS) Program

Per Lenovo, here are the product specifications for the ThinkStation P320 Tiny:

Lenovo's PC as a Service (PCaaS) offers to handle IT responsibilities like web monitoring; Office 365 deployment and support; remote management; data migration; secure data erasure; and user configuration.

Accessories that come with the ThinkStation P320 Tiny include the ThinkVision P27q flat-screen monitor, a wireless keyboard and mouse combination, and a VESA mount.

The ThinkStation P320 Tiny is available now at $799.

Desks aren't what they used to be -- few sit at a broad expanse of polished wood, swing their arms around to confirm they've got plenty of space, and get to work. A lot of office workers are dealing with smaller cubicles or slices of an open-floor seating arrangement, but their computing demands did not shrink with their personal work space.

Enter the Lenovo ThinkStation P320 Tiny. In addition to a small-scale physical footprint, the machine also models Lenovo's PC As A Service business; the company says they're "simplifying the financing, deployment, management and disposal process of computing assets by packaging it into a single, configurable solution with a fixed monthly cost."

Take a tour of what this workstation offers.

