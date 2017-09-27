Google Cloud is bolstering its identity and access management solution with the acquisition of Bitium.

Google said its acquisition of Bitium will gives its enterprise customers a solution for identity and access management and single sign-on that works across their cloud and mobile environments. Bitium will join the Google Cloud Platform team as part of the acquisition.

Founded in 2012, Bitium gives companies the ability to manage access to web-based applications including Google Apps and Office 365, as well as social networks, collaboration and marketing tools from one place. Its competitors include Okta, BetterCloud and OneLogin.

“As we add Bitium’s capabilities, we’ll continue to work closely with our vibrant ecosystem of identity partners so that customers are able to choose the best solutions to meet their needs,” Google said in a blog post.

Last year, Google launched Cloud IAM in beta, its Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution. It allows administrators to grant roles to users, and provides a unified view into security policy.

“The Google Cloud team shares our vision for improving the way companies use software, enabling them to innovate faster. Being part of Google means great things for our current customers and broader IT administrative capabilities for G Suite customers. We will continue to deliver the products and services our customers rely on with the added scale that Google provides,” according to a blog post by Bitium founders. “To our customers, thank you for your years of support and product feedback. We will continue to support you as we transition into part of the Google Cloud team.”

“To our investors, thank you for your support over the past 5 ½ years and for having confidence in our vision and our team. It’s been humbling to work with such an amazing group of investors, advisors and board members over the years. We look forward to the next phase of Bitium as part of the Google Cloud Platform team.”