Microsoft Ignite wrapped up a huge week of content last Friday and the vast majority of the content has made its way onto the web for on-demand viewing and downloading the slide decks that were used during these sessions.

Right now the most straight forward way to grab these videos is to visit the Microsoft Ignite On-Demand Video page and browse through the content.

However, if you have the bandwidth you can use this handy PowerShell script created by Michel de Rooij over on TechNet to grab as many of the sessions in one fell swoop.

There are multiple switches available with the script so that you can refine the search for Ignite content including:

Keyword Only retrieve sessions with this keyword in their session description.

Only retrieve sessions with this keyword in their session description. Title Only retrieve sessions with this keyword in their session title.

Only retrieve sessions with this keyword in their session title. Speaker Only retrieve sessions from this speaker.

Only retrieve sessions from this speaker. Product Only retrieve sessions for this product.

Only retrieve sessions for this product. NoVideos Switch to indicate you only want to download the slidedecks

Switch to indicate you only want to download the slidedecks ScheduleCode Only download contents listed in a published MyIgnite schedule; use

the code after the last slash in the URL.

The author of this script has revised it almost 20 times to make sure it works most effectively for users.

Visit the Get Microsoft Ignite session information or contents site for further details and to download the script.

