Satya Nadella's Monday morning keynote stated the company's ambitions, from collaboration to quantum computing. We share the key news and notable quotes.

#MSIgnite opens their marquee keynote with @julwhite & she starts by thanking the ppl of FL & acknowledging hurricane impact/relief efforts. — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“This is a group of change agents who are serving the future.” — @julwhite setting the tone for #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

https://t.co/qDY2x6KWPn — where you can go to see MSFT’s AI translation services translate #MSIgnite keynote into 12 languages. — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

We now have @satyanadella on stage or the beginning of the keynote. He is also acknowledging the impact of recent storms. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/7m7wPNnYCF — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“We want to be able … to build a broad perspective of how tech is shaping our biz & go deep in individual areas.” — #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Expect to hear that phrase a lot this week "Digital Transformation" #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/VdFuVPSJi5 — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“Every piece of tech should help embellish human beings. We definitely want productivity, but we don’t want to degrade humanity.” #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“How can we bring more ppl into our society & our economy using tech? How can we make sure there’s no BIAS built into our tech?” #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Microsoft's Mission Statement impacts every level of the companies work and efforts. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/yCR7zVnFMg — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“We think about institutions & the ppl who built them…it’s about what you can do w/tech to have real impact in moving our society forward." — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Says multi device computing environment, AI & “intelligent” cloud as “just part of what we do.” @satyanadella is re-contextualizing MSFT — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Other new names to track this week include Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge #msignite pic.twitter.com/JAWsPZzyD2 — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“Microsoft’s core purpose is to unlock a new culture of work … ” — @satyanadella #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“Teams that come together not by org chart but by the job at hand” — nice nod to how tech & work can be as liquid as computing boundaries. — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Raamah Amjadi is now talking abt MSFT Teams — explaining tension between collab & security, talk abt what Teams does to address both needs. — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Security is built into the heart of Microsoft 365. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/so91XB0iPt — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Early mention of security considerations & ID verification for Hololens as a collab tool. #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Using HoloLens to review design changes and impacts of those changes in real time. All connected to Microsoft 365 tools. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/EQk1koGieA — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

These representations of other team members virtually in a call need to be Star Trek Discovery level holograms. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/4J2HqSYa2M — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

New mixed reality headsets will be available starting 10/17. #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Continuing to share the huge cost benefits of using mixed reality to do work that used to cost thousands of dollars. #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“Our vision for the future: digital and physical worlds across devices, empowering ppl to share from anywhere across the world.” #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

In case you didn't notice - Microsoft 365 encompasses all aspects of MS services & products tied into one overarching experience. #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Timeline feature in MS Teams & an AI transcription of any video/audio — it’s acknowledging that collab is often asynchronous #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Microsoft lit up the ability in LinkedIn to see who else in your professional network is also here at #MSIgnite #DogFood — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“We see many ways where bringing yr professional network w/yr core data can transform how you work.” — People = data = portable #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Big challenge across orgs is to access data “locked in” to different bases & so machine learning can help data discovery #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning continues to be a huge part of Microsoft's products and services. #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Li-Chen Miller now on stage to talk about AI-First Information Search and Discovery. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/rxpeVAflow — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Tying together all the information that exists across the enterprise through the Microsoft Graph. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/egUBgLdMMb — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Talking abt search — vivid illustration of changing from folder/desktop metaphor to associative, task-context-dependent queries #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Announcing Bing for Business as part of the Microsoft Graph search experience in your browser. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/VZ79QTg6Zq — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Li-Chen is a great presenter - lots of energy and little jokes along the way. Crowd is quite engaged. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/EPaAj77uo4 — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Ambient devices can use Cortana to connect O365 to fulfill queries & do things like set out-of-office replies/block out time on calendars. — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Bing for Business Preview is available as of today. #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Ambient devices can use Cortana to connect O365 to fulfill queries & do things like set out-of-office replies/block out time on calendars. — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“AI-first biz process applications” = one sol’n for flood of data & turning it into automated and/or actionable work processes. #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Bing for Business usage dashboard - all anonymous data. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/bZrpyATMmL — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

"This is just the beginning to building these AI first applications" @satyanadella #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/f37ObihvZC — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

I would appreciate seeing a demo that explains how AI-driven dashboards are fundamentally different from automated phone trees #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“The depth & breadth of AI capabilities that you can write into your apps — that’s core to Azure.” Hello, cloud marketplace #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Using a data visualization to demo how AI is changing & making more efficient the entire mining industry #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

"These are technologies that are not in the future - they are happening today." #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/KBIIlLUr78 — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Now discussing other areas that AI and ML can be applied to tackle existing problems and help solve them. #MSIgnite #Vision — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

We’ve seen demo showing how intelligent cloud can streamline/optimize mining, farming, medical diagnosis #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“This is happening today, across industries, across business processes” — @satyanadella on intelligent cloud use & expansion — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Now mentioning how tech “could be the answer to our energy challenge. What if we could tackle global warming?” #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“It’s these unsolved computational problems that will be inspiration” — @satyanadella treating global issues like tech probs needing sol'ns — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Now talking about building a Quantum Computer and what it would take to do so. #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/2tEEdZqKEQ — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

A quantum computer allows a bit to be 1 and 0 - not just a 1 or a 0. #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“A truly scalable, general purpose quantum computer” — @satyanadella laying out MSFT’s next goal #MSIgnite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

That sound you heard was dozens of tech reporters panicking as we realize we’re going to have to understand quantum computing. #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

The IQ of the #MSIgnite Keynote Room just increased significantly as these four folks walked onstage! pic.twitter.com/HQTxJYULbE — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“Electron fractionalization” — is the electron there or not there? That’s the fun of it all, we are learning. #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

If this is challenging for the audience, imagine how tough it must be for a quantum physicist to try & explain it all in lay terms #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

"Nothing has a state until it is measured" #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Discussing the concept of things being on and off at the same time. #OverMyHead #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

“It’s quantum information that’s stored globally & protected from errors by topology” (i.e. how the subatomic particles are configured) — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Fascinating to watch the shift from binary computing (if/then) to quantum (uncertain & infinitely configurable) via keynote #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

“We’ve had 100 yrs to get used to quantum mechanics but only a few years to get used to fractionalized electrons.” #msignite pic.twitter.com/6ASVtOn5M5 — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

I think they just did the quantum joke on the #MSIgnite stage. — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

Here’s the engineering challenge for the quantum chip, per the #msignite keynote pic.twitter.com/59u3MTca2n — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Krysta Svore of MSFT talking about the type of software developed for quantum computer. Getting through temp difference = big deal #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

MSFT announced new language for programming in quantum computing. It’s integrated into Visual Studio (!) & testable via simulator #msignite — Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) September 25, 2017

Now @satyanadella i closing out the #MSIgnite keynote by returning to the companies Mission Statement. pic.twitter.com/fe11XkgAn3 — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017

"The soul, like the square root of minus one, is an impossibility that has its uses" #MSIgnite — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 25, 2017