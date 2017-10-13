We’re excited to be hosting the first annual Hackathon at IT/Dev Connections 2017.

This Hackathon is a community-driven event with the goal of bringing together two diverse attendee groups to create an Enterprise-class Alexa skill! So, not only will IT/Dev Connection 2017 attendees benefit, but you might have a great Alexa Skill to take back and use on a regular basis.

Myself, Harjit Dhaliwal and Rod Trent will be talking about the Hackathon during the week of the conference (October 23-26) so be sure to follow the #ITDevConnections hashtag on Twitter during the conference.

Each Hackathon team will be comprised of 2-6 people and consist of both developers and IT Pros. IT Pros, of course, are knowledgeable about Enterprise security and what to watch for to keep the environment secure. Developers can take this information and create an Alexa skill that keeps the IT Pro up-to-date on their own environment’s potential risks.

If you’re interested in doing something like this on your own, here’s some research links to get started:

-- Amazon Developer Home: https://developer.amazon.com/alexa

-- Alexa Voice Services: https://developer.amazon.com/alexa-voice-service

-- Windows Security Log Events Encyclopedia: https://www.ultimatewindowssecurity.com/securitylog/encyclopedia/default.aspx

Judging will take place between 2-5 on Wednesday, October 25th with the winner being announced at 5:45 PM that same day. The winning team will receive a trophy and each of those team members will win a $50 Amazon Gift Card!

And, probably even cooler – the Hackathon Finale will have Designer Donuts for everyone!

If you’re attending IT/Dev Connections this year, step out and stick your hat in the ring – you could win and be forever immortalized as part of the team that developed the first-ever Enterprise-class Alexa skill. You could be the Zephram Cochrane of the modern digital assistant age!

Not attending IT/Dev Connections 2017??? There’s still time to register. Round trip flights to San Francisco are at the lowest price I’ve seen in recent history.

IT/Dev Connections 2017 runs October 23-26, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco – Union Square. It’s a wonderful area, near the wharf and in walking distance of restaurants and sightseeing opportunities.

Register here: http://itdevconnections.com/