Microsoft is expected to unveil a business reorganization plan on July 5 that will support its shift towards a cloud-first organization, according to a report Friday by the subscription-based Puget Sound Business Journal.

It’s been several years since Microsoft introduced its “mobile first, cloud first” mantra, but the catchphrase continues to guide the company even as it invests in emerging areas like machine learning and artificial intelligence, gaining ground on Amazon Web Services (AWS) market share.

At the beginning of June, Microsoft consolidated and realigned some of its cloud, AI and data platform business units, a report by ZDNet said. Among the changes was the creation of a new Cloud AI Platform organization, to be led by Corporate Vice President Joseph Sirosh; the organization will oversee Azure Search, Azure Machine Learning, the Microsoft Bot Framework, R Server and the Algorithms and Data Science Solutions team.

Earlier this year, Microsoft implemented changes to its partner and services teams under the Worldwide Commercial Business group, which the company said didn’t result in any job losses. But since Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took over, the company has shed about 4 percent of its workforce, according to a report by The Street.