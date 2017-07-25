In what has quickly become an annual tradition, Microsoft's Eric Ligman the companies Director of Sales Excellence, is offering access to a huge library of eBooks on all kind of subjects relating to Microsoft services and products.

According to Ligman, this years listing of freebies is the largest ever. Just for perspective on how this giveaway is received - in the first year more than 1 million eBooks were downloaded and last year they easily exceeded 3.5 million downloads.

He also encourages you to share this list with family, friends, colleagues, giveaway sites, social media, and other places so as many people can take advantage of the giveaway as possible.

So prepare to fill up your reading list with titles such as:

-- Introducing Windows Azure for IT Professionals

-- Enterprise Cloud Strategy

-- VLSC Software Assurance Guide

-- Content Encryption in Office 365

-- Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Word 2016 for Windows

-- Getting the most out of Microsoft Edge

-- Shortcut Keys for Windows 10

and many, many others.

